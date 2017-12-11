News: Your weekly London dance guide

Monday

Fancy dancing in a large scale work at the Tower of London? East London Dance and Hofesh Schector Company are looking for Londoners to take part in new dance piece The Wall. Find out more and apply to be part of the open audition.

Tuesday

Warm-up from a snowy London with a ‘fun singing or dancing session for you and your little ones. Join Rosie for a festive music workshop as ‘singing, dancing, jingling and tinsel await!’

Wednesday

Catch ‘celebrated director and choreographer Arthur Pita’ as he returns to the Lilian Baylis Studio with ‘magical dance theatre show’ The Little Match Girl.

Follow the story of ‘an impoverished young street girl who wanders the ever-darkening streets with just one final match to keep her warm on a cold Christmas Eve ‘beautifully recreated through dance, song and live atmospheric music.’

Thursday

Discover Collaborations at The Place featuring a mixed evening of ‘bold and imaginative of large scale constructions of electronic scores, live music, intriguing works for the screen and experimental dance’ that ‘challenging the roles of dancer, musician, designer and film-maker’.

Friday

Get into the party mood with an evening of ‘Energetic folk dancing’ at Knees up Cecil Sharpe! A mixture of established and up-and-coming bands play in the English ceilidh style. All dances are explained by the caller in a walk through beforehand, so no experience is needed!

Saturday

Dance the afternoon away at a Tea Dance in Greenwich Dance’s historic home the 1930s Borough Hall. Built especially for social dancing, ‘people have been enjoying Tea Dances in its beautiful Art Deco surrounding for decades’. Now is your chance to join them with some Ballroom, Latin, Jive and Sequence dancing.

Sunday

Catch the Bolshoi ballet’s live screening of The Nutcracker in cinemas across London for two hours of ‘enchantment and magic’ featuring Tchaikovsky’s score and some of the ‘Bolshoi’s greatest artsist’.