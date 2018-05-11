News: WEEKLY LONDON DANCE GUIDE 14 MAY 2018

Monday

The Ignition Dance Festival at the Lyric Hammersmith showcases a vibrant programme from visionary choreographers who have danced for some of the biggest companies in the world. The festival which launches on the 14 May, will be in the main house and features a special line up of performances to celebrate Ignition’s fifth birthday. You can read more about the festival here.

Tuesday

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella will be broadcast in cinemas across the country, with a special screening at the Curzon Soho in Shaftesbury Avenue, which will be followed by a Q&A with Matthew Bourne himself broadcast LIVE by satellite across the UK. Submit questions for the Q&A in advance on Twitter #AskSirMatt.

Wednesday

On Wednesday nights, The Light Temple plays host to The Light Milonga, one of London’s largest open tango classes running on two separated halls with teachers from the prestigious Leandro Palou Tango Academy. Guaranteed great music to dance the night away, open from 9pm to midnight.

Thursday

Former Principal of The Royal Ballet, Zenaida Yanowsky is Elizabeth I in this dynamic exploration of her life and loves, a chamber work that weaves dance, music, text and song into an opulent tapestry. Audiences at the Barbican tonight also get an exclusive post-show talk.

Friday

Award-winning choreographer Ben Duke and composer Orlando Gough present Stroke Odysseys at The Place. A daring movement and song project performed by an ensemble of stroke survivors, explores intertwined journeys of recovery from stroke and asks how we ever recover from brain injury or how we remember who we are. The performance is supported by a panel discussion with dancers, musicians, neurologists and neuroscientists and explores what impact the act of storytelling through dance and song may have on the brain’s ability to heal itself.

Saturday

Sadler’s Wells presents the Northern Ballet new adaptation of the Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre. *Cathy Marston*’s adaptation of the ultimate gothic romance follows the eponymous heroine as she faces a world which offers her little in the way of kindness. Catch this sumptuous production before it leaves on Saturday and embarks on its UK tour.

Sunday

Lear at the Southbank Centre is a deeply personal and riveting interpretation of Shakespeare’s masterpiece, by John Scott and starring New York dance legend Valda Setterfield. In this reinterpretation of the Shakespearean classic, Setterfield gives a moving performance that explores the unravelling of a universe, parental love, fear of death, enlightenment, ageing and dementia. Part of the (B)old Festival, profiling artists aged 65 years and over who are established in their practice and recognised nationally or internationally for their work.