News: VIP ACCESS TO LONDON CONTEMPORARY DANCE SCHOOL

Go behind the scenes at London Contemporary Dance School as part of their Virtual Open Day on Wednesday 12 July.

Featuring live and pre-recorded footage; student perspectives, live Q&A’s, dance classes, interviews with lecturers and then the live Graduation performance in the evening. You can tune-in at different points during the day as it will be live from 11am to 4.15pm, returning at 7.30pm for the live Graduation Show Performance

Tweet your questions for the students and lecturers using #LCDSLive