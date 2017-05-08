News: Train Smart, Improve Performance

The UK’s first ever hip-hop focused Healthier Dancer conference is happening at London’s Stratford Circus Arts Centre this Thursday.

The conference has been devised to respond to the specific needs and concerns of practitioners and will have speakers such as Boy Blue Entertainment’s Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante and dance physiotherapist Caroline Jubb come together to discuss how to train smart and improve performance.

The day will kick start with interviews and provocations from leading artists and practitioners, moving into an action-packed afternoon of practical workshops, seminars, research presentations and networking.

Helen Laws, One Dance UK’s Head of Industry and Artist Support / National Institute of Dance Medicine and Science says, “Mind the Gap: Train Smart, Improve Performance is real step forward in responding to the particular needs of hip hop artists. It represents a golden opportunity to bring artists together with scientists and researchers, enabling a fruitful sharing of knowledge and experience, which we hope will lead to greater understanding of the demands of this artform and who knows, maybe even fewer injuries!!”

Tickets are still available. For a full programme and list of speakers visit One Dance UK’s website.