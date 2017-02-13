News: THE ROYAL BALLET SCHOOL PRESENTS ITS SPECIAL COLLECTIONS CURATED ONLINE

Ballet History Timeline is a new, interactive online tool that relates to the wider history of Classical ballet as a theatre art form.



Set out as an easy-to-explore linear chronology, the Timeline is illustrated by archival treasures from The Royal Ballet School Special Collections, allowing these wonderful items to be seen online for the first time, and appreciated within their proper historical context.



The Timeline is an ongoing project: it currently sets the scene in the 1860s and continues through to 1956, the year in which Dame Ninette de Valois’ School and Companies were awarded a Royal Charter. In due course, the timeline will extend further – back in time, and forward to the present – so that more of the fascinating material held in The Royal Ballet School Special Collections can be explored online.



The Timeline currently features nearly 750 images of items held in The Royal Ballet School Special Collections. It comprises nearly 67,000 words, including detailed image captions, written by The Royal Ballet School’s Manager of Special Collections, Anna Meadmore.



This Ballet History Timeline is not only a fantastic interactive reference, it also an inspiring, free educational resource for students of dance studies. Any direct quotes from authors have been referenced in the text and all sources can be found by clicking the Bibliography tab.



The Royal Ballet School is extremely grateful that this vital work was made possible by generous donations from: Julia Farron, the Foyle Foundation, the Idlewild Trust and an anonymous donor.



Please click on the Ballet History Timeline now to explore

THE ROYAL BALLET SCHOOL



The Royal Ballet School is one of the world’s greatest centres of classical ballet training which for generations has produced dancers and choreographers of international renown – from *Margot Fonteyn, Antoinette Sibley, Anthony Dowell, Anya Linden, Darcey Bussell and Kenneth MacMillan, to a new generation currently making its mark on the world stage – Lauren Cuthbertson, Steven McRae, Edward Watson and Christopher Wheeldon to name but a few.



Admission to the School is based purely on talent and potential, regardless of academic ability or personal circumstances, and 90% of current students rely on financial support to attend the School.



The mission is to train and educate outstanding classical ballet dancers for The Royal Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet and other top international dance companies, and in doing so to set the standards in dance training, nationally and internationally.