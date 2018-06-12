News: Wayne McGregor collaborates with fashion brand COS

London-based fashion brand COS has joined forces with Studio Wayne McGregor to create Soma, a capsule collection of menswear essentials presented through the choreography of Wayne McGregor.

This is the first time that COS has designed a capsule menswear collection with a unique presentation format. The fashion brand has an established legacy of artistic collaborations but this marks its first foray into dance.

Soma will be performed by the dancers of Company Wayne McGregor at the Pitti Uomo fashion fair in Florence – one of the biggest events in the fashion calendar – and live streamed on the COS website at 10am on Wednesday 13 June.

Soma is inspired by everyday movement and celebrates the form and function of the garments. At its heart is an exploration of how a collection comes alive through the wearer.



COS x Pitti Uomo, Soma, in collaboration with Wayne McGregor

Speaking of the collaboration, Wayne McGregor says:

“COS approached me to create an artistic conversation between the clothes and the body, to be free, to start exploring ‘everyday’ gesture and to see where that may lead – as well as to play with the fabrics, texture and cut of the collection.

By breaking down movement and clothing to their essential parts, we can explore the everyday gestures and movement that we take for granted, and see and experience them anew.

For me, COS is all about simplicity, focus, rigor, invention and play. These are all qualities I try to incorporate in a dance-making process.

Throughout my career I’ve always been interested in moving outside the dance bubble, finding unexpected ways to collaborate, and reach beyond the dimensions of dance.

I hope that after watching the performance people will first and foremost come away with joy, as well as a sense of the unexpected, having borne witness to bodies doing the familiar and unfamiliar. And a need to dance themselves!”

You can read more about the inspiration behind Soma, including McGregor’s full artistic statement, on the COS website.

The collection will be available in COS stores from 6 September.

Photo: COS