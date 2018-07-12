News: St Pancras International gets commuters moving with retro dance classes

As part of its 150th anniversary celebrations, St Pancras International has invited popular London-based club night Haven’t Stopped Dancing Yet! to get visitors jumping and jiving through the ages in a series of dance classes held under the station’s iconic roof.

Aimed at dancers of all levels, the classes are inspired by a different era each week – from 20s and 30s Charleston and swing to 40s and 50s jiving and 70s and 80s classic disco. Dancers are encouraged to don their most impressive outfits, from flapper dresses to flares, to match each theme.

The classes are the latest form of entertainment for visitors to St Pancras International as the station celebrates its 150th birthday. Regular commuters will be familiar with the famous station pianos – which have been played by the likes of Elton John and John Legend as well as virtuosic commuters – and performances from West End shows.

Running until 2 August, classes cost £10 per person, and are available to book via Eventbrite. The price includes a glass of sparkling wine or soft drink at Searcy’s Champagne Bar, situated on the St Pancras International Grand Terrace.