News: Resolution 2019 – the biggest annual showcase for new choreography in the UK

The biggest annual showcase for new choreography in the UK returns to The Place for its 30th year.

Resolution offers a platform for emerging artists to present their work on an established London stage. Between 11 January – 23 February, 81 companies will test the limits of dance and performance through bold ideas and movement.

Over the years, the festival has been a starting point for choreographers such as Luca Silvestrini (Protein), Wayne McGregor, Katie Prince (Zoonation), Frauke Requardt and Drew McOnie.

Eddie Nixon, Artistic Director of The Place, says:

“There are not many things we keep doing for 30 years but watching the flourishing careers of artists who have taken their first steps as choreographers at Resolution keeps reminding us why we put on this festival.”

With an uncompromising attitude of experimentation, this year’s choreographers draw on diverse performance styles, including circus, contemporary, hip hop, acrobatics and spoken word, to comment and explore themes of gender, sexuality, mental health, technology, immigration, relationships, conflict and artistry.

Highlights include:

Wayward Thread present their ambitious new work Proxy which combines an infrared camera with dance theatre to explore how technology is becoming part of human nature (15 January)

present their ambitious new work Proxy which combines an infrared camera with dance theatre to explore how technology is becoming part of human nature (15 January) Lewis Cooke & Lloyd Lovell test our physical and mental states with a unique approach involving Lotus Biscoff Spread, in Innercide (12 January)

test our physical and mental states with a unique approach involving Lotus Biscoff Spread, in Innercide (12 January) Fawn by Lizzie J Klotz considers the act of pleasing as an instinctive response to fear (19 January)

considers the act of pleasing as an instinctive response to fear (19 January) Jay Yule presents Viva La Vulva, a celebration of female and non-binary sexuality and a rejection of the male gaze (22 January)

presents Viva La Vulva, a celebration of female and non-binary sexuality and a rejection of the male gaze (22 January) ;(Happy Father’s Day) by Dani Harris-Walters fuses hip-hop movement and text with a comedic edge (25 January)

fuses hip-hop movement and text with a comedic edge (25 January) I Only Laugh to Keep From Weeping by Grace Nicol draws reference from the Vanitas movement, dealing with concepts of beauty, excess, loss, ecstasy and camp (26 January)

draws reference from the Vanitas movement, dealing with concepts of beauty, excess, loss, ecstasy and camp (26 January) The Juggling of Science by circus duo Ben & Fred leads audience members through a light-hearted discovery of some key scientific concepts (29 January)

leads audience members through a light-hearted discovery of some key scientific concepts (29 January) Ruins by Fubu Dance Company explores a deconstructed power struggle balancing conflict, vulnerability and co-dependency

(2 February)

explores a deconstructed power struggle balancing conflict, vulnerability and co-dependency (2 February) Willow Vidal-Hall’s She Holds Me Up (pictured) looks at the constant negotiation of consent, and unfaltering female bonds.

Running alongside the performance strand and continuing the theme of talent development, Resolution Review is an initiative giving aspiring dance writers, selected though an open application process, the chance to hone their skills by working alongside established writers including Graham Watts, Sanjoy Roy, Natasha Tripney and Josephine Leask.

For the full programme, visit www.theplace.org.uk/resolution

Photo: She Holds Me Up by Willow Vidal-Hall. Photo by Lucy Dawson.