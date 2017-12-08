News: East London Dance and Hofesh Shechter Company are looking for 160 east London-based young community dancers

East London Dance and Hofesh Shechter Company, in partnership with Historic Royal Palaces and LIFT , are looking for up to 160 east London-based young community dancers to participate in East Wall, a large-scale spectacle of dance and live music directed by the world-renowned choreographer Hofesh Shechter taking place at the Tower of London in July 2018.

The Open Call will be on Saturday 10 March at University of East London’s University Square Stratford Campus. Although this project is a celebration of east London, groups from across London are welcome to apply. It is open to school, college, university, community and youth dance groups of up to 30 dancers aged between 13 – 25, across a diverse range of movement and dance styles.

Hofesh Shechter said: “East Wall is an invitation for people to come together, and through the Open Call, we have a unique opportunity to bring local young people into the heart of the creation of the piece. I can’t wait to meet all of these performers and to witness the artistry, dance styles, cultures, personality and dynamic energy of east London through them. I hope the experience can give them a sense of creative freedom that they can use as a way to connect with and understand each other.”

East Wall will see Hofesh Shechter working in collaboration with brilliant young choreographers, Becky Namgauds, Duwane Taylor, James Finnemore and Joseph Toonga in a large-scale performance uniting dancers, musicians and community participants to celebrate east London’s rich cultural heritage. Each of the four choreographers, whose dance styles range from krump to contemporary, will work closely with the young participants to create expressive and dynamic dance works that will be weaved together by Shechter.

Hofesh Shechter said: “I have had the pleasure of working with each of these choreographers in the lead up to East Wall and know that they will bring a unique sensibility, style and energy to the project which I can’t wait to share with a national audience on this grand and historic stage.”

Performing in East Wall will give dance groups the opportunity to work with Hofesh Shechter and this team of choreographers as part of the first major public art event in the Tower of London moat since the Poppies installation Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red in 2014.

East Wall – performance participation Open Call University of East London’s, University Square, Stratford Campus

Saturday 10 March, 2018

Apply and find out more at eastlondondance.org

Application deadline: Friday 2 February, 10am