News: New site-specific dance at the V&A

The V&A has announced plans for a free, week-long festival that will feature site-specific work by Julie Cunningham & Company.

Based on Yoko Ono’s ‘Dance Pieces’, from her seminal collection of ‘instructional poems’ Acorn, the performance will take place throughout the museum, with dancers moving through the grounds.

The festival celebrates the opening of the V&A’s Exhibition Road Quarter, designed by the Stirling Prize-winning architect Amanda Levete. The new public areas reveal the historic facades of the V&A’s existing Grade I buildings for the first time.

REVEAL festival runs from 30 June – 7 July 2017. For more information visit vam.ac.uk/reveal