News: Mirella Bartrip steps down as Director of Dance at Trinity Laban

Trinity Laban’s Director of Dance, Mirella Bartrip, will retire at the end of this year after an illustrious 36-year career at the conservatoire.

Situated in the Stirling Prize-winning Laban Building in Deptford and the nearby Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, Trinity Laban is one of the UK’s largest conservatoires and the only one which combines the disciplines of music and contemporary dance.

Bartrip joined what was then the Laban Centre for Movement and Dance in 1982 and in 1984 she became Programme Leader for the undergraduate dance programme. Over a period of 20 years, she led a series of reviews that refined and shaped the programme into what is today recognised internationally as one of the world’s most prestigious dance degrees.

As Vice Principal (Academic) and then Deputy Director & Dean of Studies, Bartrip oversaw the creation and development of a series of flagship Masters programmes, including the UK’s first Masters programme in Dance Science. She was also an important figure in the merger with Trinity College of Music, which led to the formation of Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

In 2010, Bartrip became Director of Dance. Her achievements include being part of the team that saw Trinity Laban gain its own Taught Degree Awarding Powers, and successfully enter the Research Excellence Framework for the first time.

Professor Anthony Bowne, Principal of Trinity Laban, paid tribute to her, saying:

“Mirella is a truly magnificent colleague, and a towering figure not only within Trinity Laban, but within the wider world of dance. She has worked tirelessly to shift external perceptions of dance training, and to persuade and convince all that performance and creative work are equally important in the training of undergraduate students.

Mirella’s success is evidenced in the innovative design of the curriculum, in the international high regard with which Trinity Laban is held, and most importantly of all, in the success and employment profiles of Trinity Laban’s Dance graduates, who are thriving across the globe as influential and innovative artistic leaders in every area of dance.

On behalf of them, as well as on a deeply personal level, I thank her for all that she has done to Trinity Laban, and to advance the art form that we love so dearly.”

Trinity Laban is currently recruiting for a new Director of Dance. The closing date for applications is 2 July.