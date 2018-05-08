News: Matthew Bourne's Cinderella Will Be Broadcast in Cinemas Nationwide

If you haven’t had the opportunity to see the UK tour of New Adventures production of Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella, then now is your chance as the production will be broadcast in cinemas across the UK and Ireland next Tuesday 15 May. The screening will be followed by a special Q&A with Matthew Bourne himself, broadcast LIVE by satellite from the Curzon Soho in Shaftesbury Avenue, London.

The Q&A will be hosted by WhatsOnStage, Joint Chief Critic, Sarah Crompton, who will be inviting questions from the audience at Curzon Soho as she talks to Matthew Bourne about his award-winning production of Cinderella and his career as one of Britain’s leading choreographers. Audiences and fans across the UK can submit questions for the Q&A in advance via Twitter using #AskSirMatt.

“Cinderella is one of my most heartfelt works and a personal favourite amongst my re-imagined classic stories. I’m thrilled that this beautifully filmed production will be in cinemas nationwide.” Matthew Bourne said, adding, “I’m very much looking forward to talking directly to cinema audiences on the night.”

This production retells the classic fairy tale as a thrilling and evocative love story set in London during the Second World War and has been dazzling audiences across the UK since its revival in 2017. The internationally acclaimed choreographer’s interpretation is a true war-time romance of a couple who fall in love before being parted by the horrors of the Blitz. The principal roles are danced by Ashley Shaw as Cinderella, and Andrew Monaghan as the dashing young RAF pilot, with a talented cast of New Adventures veterans and exciting young dancers, including Liam Mower as the Angel, Michela Meazza as the Stepmother and Alan Vincent as Cinderella’s Father.

The sights and sounds of war-torn London are recreated by Lez Brotherston’s Olivier Award-winning costumes and sets, lighting by Olivier Award-winning Neil Austin, video and projection designs by Duncan McLean, and surround sound designed by Paul Groothuis. Matthew Bourne’s vivid story telling has never been more heart-stopping and touching, and will take the audience into the heart of Prokofiev’s magnificent score.

Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures has notched up numerous international awards and a staggering 12 Olivier Award nominations: in 2017 The Red Shoes won ‘Best Entertainment’ and Matthew Bourne won ‘Best Theatre Choreographer’. Over the past 30 years New Adventures has created 11 full-length productions and a triple-bill of short works. This award-winning repertoire has inspired and thrilled over 5 million people worldwide.

This performance originally filmed live at Sadler’s Wells, in December 2017 and directed for the screen by Ross MacGibbon and produced by Illuminations.

To book tickets for the screening and live Q&A event at Curzon Soho visit the Curzon website.