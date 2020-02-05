News: Londondance.com is closing - update

Londondance.com is closing. We would like to thank everyone who shared news, jobs and opportunities to promote and celebrate dance across the capital over the past 18 years.

Since the launch of the website in 2001, the dance sector has considerably changed, as have the communication channels and services available to dance professionals in London and beyond. There are now a number of websites featuring sections dedicated to dance job listings, while the Mayor of London’s Cultural Infrastructure Map incorporates information about both dance performance venues and dance rehearsal studios.

At Sadler’s Wells, we strive to serve our audiences and support artists and the dance sector in the most efficient way. This includes ensuring we don’t duplicate services offered elsewhere, and monitoring developments in technology and society to ensure we remain relevant and focus our efforts on what is most needed by the communities we serve. On this basis, we have taken the decision to cease running Londondance.com.

No new content has appeared on the site as of Monday 5 August 2019.

The website remains available for users to access material while Sadler’s Wells finalises arrangements for material hosted on the site to be archived, in response to an ongoing dialogue with the dance community. Further information will be made available in due course.

Thank you for having been a part of Londondance.com.