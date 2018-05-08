News: Hofesh Shecter arrives at the Lyric Hammersmith

The internationally acclaimed choreographer, Hofesh Shechter whose landmark pieces include Political Mother and 2017’s Grand Finale, now brings his unique, high-energy production, SHOW to the Lyric Hammersmith this week (8-12 May) as part of the production’s UK and world tour this May.

SHOW is performed by Shechter II, our 8 strong company chosen from the most inspiring young talent across the world, and includes Riley Wolf, Juliette Valerio, Zunnur Sazali, Adam Khazhmuradov, Natalia Gabrielczyk, Emma Farnell-Watson, Robinson Cassarino and Neal Maxwell.

Shechter has been described as “One of the British dance scene’s hottest properties, the creator of works that are full of raw, visceral energy, set to blasting percussive scores that he composes himself.” by The New York Times.

SHOW is a wild and wicked performance composed of three acts: The Entrance, Clowns and Exit and revolves around a blackly comic portrayal of a group of anarchic clowns as they play their parts in a macabre circus of comedy, murder and desire. With its razor-sharp lighting and pulsating score, Shechter’s brand new companion piece has the energy of a rock gig combined with beautiful, moving choreography.

Book your tickets here or check out the UK tour schedule.