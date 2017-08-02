News: Are you part of the next generation of male performers?

Frantic Assembly are looking for the next generation of performers. It could be you!

Tasters and Trials

The Tasters and Trials are a series of FREE workshops.

The Tasters are an opportunity to try out Frantic Assembly’s high-energy, risk-taking, physical style. You don’t need any experience to take part. The Trials build on the skills learnt in the Tasters, and from these workshops the next Ignition Company is chosen.

What’s next?

The chosen company will then work together in London, during the October half term (20-26 October), to create an original performance with Frantic Assembly to be performed in front of a live audience.

Travel, accommodation and food will be provided and any access needs will be available to participants.

To find out more visit www.franticassembly.co.uk/ignition