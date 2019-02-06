News: February dance guide

Sampled

This annual extravaganza from Sadler’s Wells is the perfect opportunity to dip in to different styles of dance – from Indian classical dance to hip hop, ballet to contemporary, flamenco and more. This year’s line-up includes Mavin Khoo (pictured), BirdGang, Semperoper Ballett, Rambert2, Richard Alston Dance Company, Uchenna Dance and Patricia Guerrero, and the fun doesn’t stop on the stage – there are plenty of opportunities to take part, with front of house activities, live DJs and more.

8 – 9 February, Sadler’s Wells

Figs in Wigs: Often Onstage

The latest offering from all-female performance group Figs in Wigs is a choreographic exercise in the comings and goings of life on the stage. Expect a sharp, funny and irreverent take on the absurdity of theatrical traditions, through the medium of dance.

6 – 8 February, Battersea Arts Centre

Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch

Pina Bausch’s pioneering company returns to Sadler’s Wells with two UK premieres – the first full-length works to be created for the company by guest choreographers. Dimitris Papaioannou works his dream-like magic on Since She, while choreographer, director and playwright Alan Lucien Øyen blends dance, theatre and text to reflect the human experience in his new piece, Bon Voyage, Bob.

14 – 25 February, Sadler’s Wells

Don Quixote

Carlos Acosta’s charming take on the much-loved ballet classic – created for The Royal Ballet in 2013 – returns to Covent Garden with the sunshine of Spain, on-stage musicians, and vibrant designs from Tim Hatley.

15 February – 4 April, Royal Opera House

Cirque Éloize: Hotel

This time-travelling circus show – a UK premiere – marks the 25th anniversary of Canadian contemporary circus crew Cirque Éloize. The action takes place in a grand art deco hotel, where tourists and travellers are whisked on a journey from the 1920s to 2040, with breath-taking acrobatics and glamorous costumes.

20 February – 9 March, The Peacock

Resolution

The Place’s annual festival of new choreography continues. February highlights include Hazel Lam’s solo piece, Lighthouse, exploring feminine physicality; there won’t be glitter by fraser and friends, exploring the future possibility of a queer utopia; and Wilhelmina Ojanen’s group piece Common Ground, a poetic meditation on the importance of trust (pictured).

Until 23 February, The Place

Big Love Tea Dance Extravaganza Day

Learn new dance skills at the Southbank Centre’s free drop-in dance social. A DJ and performers guide you around the dancefloor, taking in everything from rhumba to cha-cha-cha, tango to quick-step, waltz to foxtrot.

27 February, Southbank Centre

Tesseract

Choreographic duo Rashaun Mitchell and Silas Riener collaborate with video artist Charles Atlas on this psychedelic dance show in two parts, inspired by sci fi and time travel. Using 3D film and live performance captured by multiple cameras onstage, Tesseract is part of the Barbican’s Life Rewired season exploring the relationship between technology and the human body.

28 February – 2 March, Barbican