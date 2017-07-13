News: Don’t miss… Scratch Dat

Diaries at the ready! Artists 4 Artists presents Scratch Dat, a chance to see exciting Hip Hop choreographers present ‘explosive and uncensored works in progress’.

See exciting grassroots Hip Hop artists

15 of the freshest artists including Botis Seva, Ella Mesma, Tyrone Isaac-Stuart and Jade Hackett will present their work in progress. If you want to tell your friends that you saw the next generation of Hip Hop theatre legends first, Scratch Dat is a safe bet.

Be the first to see brand new work

You’ll be treated to raw extracts of new works, usually only shared behind the scenes.

Keep an eye out

The work has been created after participants took part in workshops from Hip Hop theatre pioneers including Curtis James, Kwesi Johnson and Robert Hylton.

Book your tickets for Scratch Dat at Rich Mix