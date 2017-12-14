News: CHOREODROME OPENS FOR APPLICATIONS

Choreodrome is The Place’s studio based research and development programme for UK-based dance makers with at least three years professional experience.

Running from Monday 23 July – Sunday 23 September 2018 it offers artists the chance to test out new ideas within the supportive environment of an international dance house and with a peer network.

There is no expectation of a finished product at the end of the programme. Choreodrome is part of the The Place’s continuum of development opportunities designed to nurture talent and facilitate the growth of independent artists’ creativity and businesses, from graduation and throughout their careers.

What’s on offer:

• Between 1-2 weeks of studio time

• Commissions of £1000

• Technical equipment to support studio work (cameras, projectors, sound equipment)

• Studio sharings and feedback sessions during each residency

• Weekly lunchtime get-togethers with other artists

Who it’s for:

• Professional choreographers regularly creating dance work. Artists from other disciplines who wish to research an idea that has choreography or dance as a key component are also welcome to apply

• Must be UK-based and planning to remain working here for at least the next two years

• At least three years professional experience (exceptionally less experienced artists are included)

• Artists who are willing to share the process and some of their ideas with peers and The Place’s artist development team with at the end of the residency.

For more information and to complete an online application visit www.theplace.org.uk/studio-residencies-and-commissions-0