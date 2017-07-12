News: RESOLUTION FESTIVAL 2018 - Bring your dance work to life

Passionate about bringing a new dance idea to life? The Place is looking for choreographers and companies to be part of Resolution Festival 2018.

Over 70 UK artists will be selected to create their works and have them performed as part of triple bills in The Place’s theatre.

The festival is open for applications from dance artists and movement innovators from all different backgrounds, styles and experiences; from contemporary, to Hip-hop, to Immersive dance theatre, and circus.

Successful applicants will also take part in a series of practical workshops run by industry professionals covering aspects of the business from lighting design, to funding applications and marketing.

Applications open in July and are in the form of a written online proposal with supporting video clips. The closing date is Thursday 7 September 2017.

Find out more at www.theplace.org.uk/resolution-2018