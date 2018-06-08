News: BALTIC Centre and Siobhan Davies Dance Announce New Partnership: Continuous

©. Photo by Felix Clay

Two leading contemporary arts organisations, the BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art in Gateshead and Siobhan Davies Dance in London, have announced a new partnership; CONTINUOUS. This ambitious collaboration will be a four-year partnership and will initiate a step-change in the commissioning, creation and presentation of experimental independent contemporary dance within visual arts contexts.

As part of the launch, CONTINUOUS has announced an open call to dance artists and choreographers to apply for two CONTINUOUS Commission opportunities. Developed through working at both venues for up to seven weeks, these first commissions will premiere at BALTIC in autumn 2019. Additional activities and national and international partnerships will be developed over the coming months and years.

CONTINUOUS will be the first collaboration of its kind in the UK and was developed by the two leading arts organisations in recognition of the need to further grow the dialogue between contemporary dance and visual arts.

Siobhan Davies, comments, “I’m hugely enthusiastic about this new partnership between BALTIC and Siobhan Davies Dance, and between the visual arts and dance. As well as creating new live choreographic works for galleries, a vital part of this activity will be to scrutinise and document the whole process from beginning to end. We wish to use this opportunity to discover together a learning and appreciation of each other’s histories, interests and skills, and generate richer and more sustainable foundations for future artists, venues and audiences.”

As leaders within their respective fields, BALTIC and Siobhan Davies Dance bring together skills and experience of working locally, nationally and internationally to expand the ambition and reach of contemporary visual arts and dance.

Sarah Munro, comments, “I am incredibly excited by our new collaboration between BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art and Siobhan Davies Dance. We have committed to a long term partnership together – a journey that unites our practice, knowledge, and organisational resources to create something more powerful and full of potential for our community of dancers and our audiences than either of us could have done alone. Since introducing experimental dance to BALTIC two years ago we have seen a real passion from our audiences to engage. This partnership will provide significant support to enable the production of new work to support both artists and audiences in a deeply strategic framework.”

The partnership will combine expertise from dance and visual art to build capacity within each organisation. Working together offers opportunities to support skills development in curating, producing, presentation and audience engagement, supporting the future development of ambitious new dance works and touring opportunities. Shared learning will be made available to professionals in the dance and visual art fields and further support critical dialogue at the intersection of both art forms. Opening up the processes of making will engage new audiences for dance in gallery spaces.

Interested applicants should submit their expressions of interest by midnight, Wednesday 20 June 2018.

All application must be submitted electronically via the BALTIC website here.