News: Apply now for Compass Commission

Friday 18 August 2017

Compass Commissions is The Greenwich Dance & Trinity Laban Partnership’s flagship artist development scheme supporting selected UK-based artists throughout the process of creation. The programme enables innovative concepts to thrive by offering a unique set of resources including:

• A minimum of £3000 commission fee
• Rehearsal facilities for up to four weeks
• Sharing opportunities mid-process as appropriate
• Performance opportunities as appropriate.

Sounds interesting? We were live with the 2017 Comapss Comission artists, talking about their new work. You can re-watch the conversation for a limited time only below.

Iamge: Chris Nash 2016. Compass Commission: Woman of Sun by Botis Seva

