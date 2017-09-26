News: Get closer to the A-Level Dance syllabus

Are you teaching AS/A-level dance? Looking to see some of the named choreographers work live and learn more about them?

Sadlers Wells are offering the chance to do just that. Teachers can now join a special programmer to bring you closer to the work of the choreographers named in the ‘Independent contemporary dance scene in Britain’ module of the new AS/A-Level Dance syllabus.

This includes:

Practical masterclass workshops

Talk/Q&A with the choreographer or key member of the artistic team

Networking/drinks reception

Book your tickets today for:

Shobana Jeyasingh

Tuesday 17 October, 2.30pm

£25 (includes a ticket to same day performance of Shobana Jeyasingh Dance)

Jasmin Vardimon

Thursday 26 October, 2.30pm

£25 (includes a ticket to performance of Pinocchio on Friday 27 October at 7.30pm)

Matthew Bourne and New Adventures

Thursday 18 January, 2.30pm

£25 (includes a ticket to same day evening performance of Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella)

Tickets can be booked through Sadler’s Wells Ticket Office on 020 7863 8000

To find out more email Sadler’s Wells Learning and Engagement Officer, Sara Daniels on sara.daniels@sadlerswells.com