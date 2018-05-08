News: 50 dance companies will perform at Ignition Dance Festival 2018

The Lyric Hammersmith and Rose Theatre Kingston will be home to over 50 lucky dance groups who have been selected to perform at community events during this year’s Ignition Dance Festival 2018 on Sunday 13 May (Lyric Hammersmith) and Saturday 16 June (Rose Theatre Kingston).

Ignition Dance Festival Community Platform features the brightest and best dance talent, this high octane event is sure to get everyone moving!

Whether it’s thanks to the popularity of Strictly, or inspiring dance groups such as X Factor-winners Diversity, dance communities all over west London are keen to strut their stuff at this year’s Ignition Dance Festival which celebrates its fifth year.

The selection process was incredibly tough as a record numer of applicants tried out this year with over 250 dance community groups applying to take part in the four Community Dance Platform events. For anyone who has only ever seen dance on television, this is an amazing opportunity to see every kind of style of dance live – in a showcase of dance activities that are taking place on their doorstep. Produced by DanceWest, the events will feature the brightest and best dance talent around – from ballet to hip-hop, from contemporary to Bollywood.

The opening and closing performances for each of the Ignition Community Dance Platforms events will be presented by this year’s winners of the Ignition Elevate awards who will receive a £500 commission designed to support emerging choreographers with a brief of ‘creating an accessible, aspirational performance’.

Ignition is West London’s only Dance Festival and is supported by Arts Council England, the Royal Borough of Kingston and London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham and is produced by cutting-edge dance organisation, DanceWest. Their mission is to engage people of all ages and abilities in high quality dance activity, improve the mental and physical health and wellbeing of all people through dance, and create new performance and employment opportunities for dance artists across West London.

You can check out the full line-up for the festival over on the official website.

*Lyric Hammersmith *- Tickets £8-£10

Sunday 13 May 2018 13.00 & 17.00

0208 741 6850 or buy online here

Rose Theatre Kingston – Tickets £7-£10

Saturday 16 June 2018 13.00 & 17.00

0208 174 0090 or buy online here