News: Event: Conversation with Alistair Spalding, CBE, Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Sadler's Wells

An evening talk with Alistair Spalding, CBE, Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Sadler’s Wells at the London ballet Circle

Monday 15 May, 7.30 pm – 8.30 pm

Civil Service Club, 13-15 Great Scotland Yard, London, SW1A 2HJ

About Alistair Spalding CBE

Alistair Spalding has been the Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Sadler’s Wells since 2004. He has been responsible for programming at the theatre since February 2000 (when he joined as Director of Programming). Alistair’s first job in arts management was at the Hawth Theatre, Crawley, where he was a programmer from 1988-1994. Over six years between 1994 and 2000, Alistair was the Head of Dance and Performance at the Southbank Centre in London.

Alistair was also appointed as a national member of the Arts Council of England Board in January 2009. He was a member of the Arts Council England Dance Advisory Panel between 1995 and 2003. He was awarded Le Chevalier des Artes et Lettres by the French Embassy in October 2005. In June 2012 he was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the Queen’s Birthday honours list, for services to dance.





About The London ballet Circle

London Ballet Circle aims is to promote interest in dance (not just ballet) and associated arts by arranging a broad range of talks by dancers, choreographers and artistic directors; organising visits to the country’s top ballet schools and hosting private tours of major exhibitions related to dance.

The London Ballet Circle was founded in 1946 by Stanley Hawkins and its founder President and first Patron was the founder of the Royal Ballet, Dame Ninette de Valois, who we continue to remember through a student bursary given to a student at the Royal Ballet School. Dame Alicia Markova succeeded Dame Ninette. We commemorate Stanley Hawkins through a new bursary. Remembering his fondness for his Welsh heritage, we have teamed up with Welsh Ballet to provide a bursary which will allow a talented young dance student to attend the company’s Newport Summer Dance & Wales International Ballet Summer School.





Sadler’s Wells has not only shaped tastes, but also subtly altered the nature of contemporary dance itself Alistair Spalding CBE

