News: Your weekly London dance guide

Monday

Ready yourself for the week ahead with a trip to SOHO which ‘celebrates the stylish and the sleazy with sensational circus, street dance and theatre’.

Tuesday

Inspired by Monday night’s outing to SOHO? Head over to east London and book a circus skills course with the National Centre for Circus Arts.

Wednesday

Head out after dark, to the top of a multi-storey car park for the acclaimed former ballet dancer ‘turned mischievous experimentalist’ Boris Charmatz’s new work Musée de la danse — danse de nuit.

Thursday

Watch leading UK disabled artist Claire Cunningham and international choreographer and performer Jess Curtis ‘combine performance, original music, and video to wrestle with important questions about our habits and practices of perceiving each other and the world.’

Friday

Hear Liam Scarlett – Royal Ballet’s Artist in Residence – in conversation with Monica Mason at a Royal Opera House Insight event.

Saturday

Enjoy 6.5 hours of social dancing with a class and party at Brazilian Social Dance

Sunday

Switch to BBC iPlayer to see Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young’s ‘masterpiece’ Betroffenheit.