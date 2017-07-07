News: Your weekly London dance guide

Monday

Heel step your way into a new week with a beginners, elementary or intermediate tap class Danceworks studio.

Tuesday

Book tickets to see English National Ballet ‘bring the world’s greatest love story to Royal Festival Hall’. Tickets from £12.

Wednesday

Go behind the scenes at London Contemporary Dance School as they go live with a virtual open day. Watch live dance classes, interviews and performances throughout the day.

Thursday

Shake off the stresses of the week and ‘liberate yourself’ in an easy to learn Egyptian Belly Dancing class at Dance East.

Friday

See the ‘masters of tap mix urban beats with powerful physicality’ as dance innovator Michelle Dorrance brings tap into the age of electronic music at Sadler’s Wells.

Saturday

Make the most of the weekend weather with some free, outdoor dance at Bell Square, Honslow where Joli Vyann will perform a show where ‘bodies just fit together’.

Sunday

Head to Eltham Palace as Greenwich World Cultural Festival returns with an afternoon of ‘free dance, theatre, music and circus from around the world.’