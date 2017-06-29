News: Your weekly London dance guide

Monday

Discover the best of contemporary Arab culture including a range of dance across the city as part of Shubbak festival.

Tuesday

Join Green Candle Dance Company for Sagacity a collection of ‘marvellous and unique performances by some of London’s most diverse and vibrant older people’s dance companies’.

Wednesday

Watch ‘five dancers jostle, fight and compete among over 30 cut-out sculptures’ in a ‘visceral streetscape of today’s Tunisia created through dance and sculpture’.

Thursday

See tomorrow’s dance stars today at Laban Theatre as final year students present the result of ‘intensive periods of creative exploration’ with a range of choreographers including Marina Collard, Ben Wright and Maciej Kuzminski.

Friday

Get a taste of Greenwich and Docklands International Festival with a promenade through Thamesmead with Belonging(s) a contemporary dance and physical theatre piece that is ‘different in each place, responding to its environment, turning local spaces into illusionary worlds.’

Saturday

Get moving with Join Vicki Igbokwe (Uchenna Dance), Clara Bajado (In Da House) and Alesandra Seutin (Vocab Dance) for a day of House, Waackin, Afro Fusion (Collabo) and Senegalese Contemporary.

Sunday

Waltz your way to Monday with beginners and easy improvers Viennese Waltz classes at Colliers Wood. No partner or booking necessary.