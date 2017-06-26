News: Your weekly London dance guide

Monday

Grab a chance to try some Slovak folk dance with Morena Dance Company. A fun Monday night of ‘warm-up, stretching, learning Slovak steps and little routines’. All levels welcome.

Tuesday

Head over to Sadler’s Wells to watch six ‘highly skilled dance artists and renowned choreographers’ ‘six very individual and personal solos’ as part of Elixir Festival, celebrating life long creativity.

Wednesday

Kick your mid-week off right with some early morning Yoga with Ella Tighe. ‘Flow through a sequence of energising postures to find the precision and detail in the postures. Suitable for all levels, with ‘plenty of modifications offered and the chance to work at a pace which suits you.’

Thursday

Check out some ‘compelling flamenco for today’ in a thought provoking flamenco and contemporary mash-up ‘featuring experimentalists Noemí Luz and Rosanna Terracciano.’

Friday

Sneak out of work early and celebrate the start of the weekend with an Experimental Hip-Hop class with Tarik Frimpong at Studio 68.

Saturday

Immerse yourself in Art Night 2017. Head to Exchange Square, Moorgate to see dancers stream into the square from across east London. Stay for the free dance classes and all night silent disco.

Sunday

Recover from the night before at the Greenwich Swing Dance Picnic. ‘Swing to summer breezes and an eight-piece dance orchestra in the beautiful historic park. Free event.