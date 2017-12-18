News: Your weekly London dance guide

Monday

Get in quick to book the last remaining tickets for Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella A ‘thrilling and evocative love story set in London during the Second World War, a chance meeting results in a magical night for Cinderella and her dashing young RAF pilot, together just long enough to fall in love before being parted by the horrors of the Blitz’.

Tuesday

Enter the ‘intoxicating world’ of Strictly Ballroom the Musical, a place of ‘hot-blooded passion and hard-won dreams’. Based on Baz Luhrmann’s movie Strictly Ballroom, the show stars the popular newcomer Jonny Labey (Winner ITV’s Dance Dance Dance) and Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) as the star-crossed, dance-crazed lovers Scott and Fran.

Wednesday

Stir-up your mid-week with a trip to Stomp A ‘toe tapping, adrenaline pumping’ show that features a ‘unique blend of comedy, dance and pure rhythm using everyday objects’.

Thursday

Catch Birmingham Royal Ballet as it brings The Nutcracker to the Royal Albert Hall for the first time ever. The staging has been created especially for the Royal Albert Hall with Simon Callow as the voice of Clara’s mysterious godfather, Drosselmeyer.

Friday

Let your hair down at a Christmas Milonga at Negracha Tango Club. There is a general level class from 7.30pm with the Christmas Milonga from 9pm through to 4am..

Saturday

Keep excited young people entertained with BOING! at Unicorn Theatre. This piece of dance-theatre captures the ‘delirious excitement of two boys waiting for Father Christmas to arrive on the most magical night of the year’.

Sunday

Get your festive season in to full swing with Five Go Jiving at the Southbank Centre. An ‘extravaganza of swing and jive’ you can join a ballroom full of accomplished jivers and divers, along with a glittering line-up of musicians. All are welcome, regardless of skill or dance experience.