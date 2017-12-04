News: Your weekly London dance guide

Monday

Start your week off right with the Xmas DDMix class hosted by Strictly judge Darcey Bussell and the DDMIX team. Get moving and then enjoy a glass of bubbles after for £20. Tickets will be on a first come first served basis so don’t miss out!

Tuesday

See ‘world-famous ballet star’ Sergei Polunin present a mixed programme of new and revived work. Tuesday’s performance features First Solo, ‘a new short ballet starring Serge created by award-winning choreographer Andrey Kaydanovskiy, Scriabiniana, the London premiere of the most complete version of Kasyan Goleizovsky’s ballet suite and the world premiere of Satori, choreographed by Sergei.’

Wednesday

Grab the smaller members of your family and join ‘a fun workshop using movement to bring the National Gallery collection alive a chance for little ones to encounter dance and choreography, in a magical way’.

Thursday

Looking to try a new dance style? Check out our top picks of beginners dance classes across the capital. Learn to chasse, plie and promenade in time to show off your moves at the office Christmas party.

Friday

Bring a little winter magic into your lives with a trip to The Snowman at The Peacock theater. The show is celebrating its 20th anniversary on stage

Saturday

Learn Finnish tango, or Fintango in an afternoon of free dancing and music at Southbank Centre. Fintango is an established variation of the Argentine tango, following the rhythms of Ballroom tango, and was one of the most popular music forms for decades in Finland.

Sunday

Enjoy ‘puro flamenco, a super-charged gypsy style of Flamenca’ at Peña Flamenca de Londres ‘London’s friendly flamenco club’ as they welcome Flamencos del Sur, a group of top-class performers travelling directly from Granada.