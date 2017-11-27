News: Your weekly London dance guide

Monday

Catch Malik Nashad Sharpe as he presents $elfie$, the third performance work in a series ‘built around the ontologies of Black and Queer aesthetics against our current political moment’.

Tuesday

Head to The Place to see Vincent Dance Theatre joins forces with Audio Active ‘a ground-breaking music organisation working with young people and contemporary urban culture, to premiere VDT’s first ever all-male production.’

Wednesday

See the ‘greatest of all Romantic ballets’ Sylvia a classic tale of ‘betrayal, the supernatural and love that transcends death’.

Thursday

Grab the chance to see Michael Keegan-Dolan’s award winning show Swan Lake/Loch na hEala returning to Sadler’s Wells after its sell-out success last year. Performed by a company of 13 world-class performers including actor Mikel Murfi, this production is interwoven with storytelling, song and live music.

Friday

Book your tickets for Project Polunin’s SATORI, ‘a mixed multimedia programme’ at the London Coliseum, presented by world-famous ballet star Sergei Polunin.