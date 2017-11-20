News: Your weekly London dance guide

Monday

Head to Notting Hill as The Coronet presents Waves an evening of ‘new dance pieces juxtaposing the distinctive styles of three extraordinary choreographers’ Dickson Mbi, Kirill Burlov and Gisele Edwards.

Tuesday

Tune in to see Wayne Wayne McGregor in conversation with Joan Bakewell in the final Dance DNA series. The conversation will be live on Facebook at 6:30pm.

Wednesday

Catch international ballet superstar Ivan Putrov as he assembles a cast of award-winning dancers for his latest Men in Motion programme ‘exploring the changing role of the male dancer’. Spanning 100 years in 100 minutes, Men in Motion pays homage to ‘great dancers and choreographers of the past and showcases some of the most exciting artists of the present’.

Thursday

See National Dance Award nominees Igor and Moreno return to London with Idiot-Syncrasy ‘a dance performance that uses jumping – both literally and metaphorically – to explore our capacity to persevere, care and hope’.

Friday

See Bolshoi Ballet superstar Svetlana Zakharova’s in a new triple bill AMORE. Zakharova has collaborated with ‘three world-renowned choreographers’ to create the work and will be joined on stage by the Bolshoi theatre dancers Mikhail Lobukhin, Denis Rodkin and Denis Savin.

Saturday

Be inspired with an evening of bitesize extracts from ‘the freshest dance companies for teens or anybody up for a high speed, fierce, go-getting performance’ at The Place. Turn up early to take part in H2Dance’s Silent Disco Experience.

Sunday

Sway your way through Sunday evening with some Tango at Cecil Sharpe House. There are two classes for beginners and improvers with a milonga running from 7pm-11pm.