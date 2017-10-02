News: Your weekly London dance guide

Monday

Head over to Khyal Arts in Wathamstow to discover Kathak, a dance style that embodies ‘imaginative and creative movement’. Try inclusive and accessible classes that offer the chance to explore ‘flowing fancy footwork, fast spins and timeless hand gestures.’

Tuesday

Grab your tickets for Wayne McGregor’s Autobiography. In this new work, McGregor turns his attention to ‘the body as an archive, as he embarks on a cycle of choreographic portraits illuminated by the sequencing of his own genome.’

Wednesday

Enjoy an evening of ‘vibrant and cutting edge work by new choreographic voices’ presented as part of a choreographic residency project for London Studio Centre graduates.

Thursday

Tune in to World Ballet Day for a ‘marathon 20-hour live-stream’ of morning class, exclusive rehearsal footage and interviews with choreographers and leading figures from The Royal Ballet, The Australian Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet, The National Ballet of Canada and San Francisco Ballet.

Friday

Catch Alexander Whitley’s space spectacular 8 Minutes Exploring our relationship with the cosmos, the piece features ‘stunning images and data produced by solar science research’ and a specially created score by the ‘electroacoustic music innovator Daniel Wohl, creating a striking, immersive environment of dance, music and film.’

Saturday

Discover China Changing festival at the Southbank Centre. Learn how to guangchang wu, ‘dance routines that are best performed in large groups’ and understand what makes ‘China’s famous dancing aunties so committed to their daily dance sessions.’ Stay on to see Julia Cheng and Si Rawlinson present a double bill of contemporary work.

Sunday

Finish the weekend with ‘a relaxed evening of social dance in the heart of Chigwell’. members are welcome every week. No need to book. Just turn up. Experienced dancers are on hand to ‘make your first few Ceroc experiences enjoyable and relaxing.’