News: Your weekly London dance guide

Monday

Catch English National Ballet Artistic Director Tamara Rojo and Lady Deborah MacMillan in conversation, live from St Martins Lane as they discuss ‘one of the Kenneth MacMillan’s masterworks, Song of the Earth‘ ahead of English National Ballet’s autumn tour which will see Song of the Earth performed at the London Coliseum in January 2018.

Tuesday

Book your space on a masterclass with Teresa Toogie Barcelo, the choreographer behind the Dua Lipa’s No.1 hit New Rules music video. Toogie will be leading the class in Old Street on the 5 October. Email bex@simon-how.com for more information and to reserve your spot.

Wednesday

See international dance icon Carlos Acosta launch his brand new company, Acosta Danza in the UK. The company will perform ‘new and existing pieces by Cuban choreographers who have rarely been seen outside the country’. Acosta himself will also make a guest appearance

Thursday

Explore DanceWest’s range of dance classes for young people through to older dancers. Including Bolder not Older sessions which help ‘improve mobility, posture, balance and coordination for seated and standing participants’ and DanceWest Youth Co providing ‘an inspiring and supportive environment where everyone is able to grow in their creative and technical abilities’.

Friday

Kick start your weekend with some live flamenco. Flamenco Express presents this month’s star guests Alejandro Molinero, plus ‘master of flamenco cante and true custodian of Gitano heritage’ Antonio el Pola.

Saturday

Watch ‘three fierce, clever and witty dancers’ explore stories of community, heritage, womanhood, friendship and ‘most importantly’ hair. The Head Wrap Diaries is told through a unique blend of House, Waacking and Voguing fused with African and Contemporary dance. After the show, stay for the Head Wrap Bar and meet the company.

Sunday

Head to Stratford as East London Dance hands over programming duties to its future innovators for a weekend-long interactive celebration of dance for young people by young people.