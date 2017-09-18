News: Your weekly London dance guide

Do

Try your hand at Morris Dancing at Cecil Sharpe House, offering a ‘fun and relaxed way to discover one of folk dance’s richest traditions.’ Aimed at mixed ability, this class is based on the popular Cotswold tradition in which dancers perform with handkerchiefs and sticks. Starts Tuesday 19 September. No previous experience necessary.

See

Catch the show our critic called ‘simply breathtaking’. Deadclub at The Place see Requardt and Rosenberg, creators of Electric Hotel, Motor Show and The Roof ‘shift from their previous spectacular outdoor collaborations’ to create an up-close experience for a limited audience, informed by psychological research into memory distortion.

Be prepared. They’ve ‘taken out the seats, built a new stage’ and the audience is right into the middle of it all. We spoke to the experimental theatre director duo before opening night, read it here.

Watch

They met as teenagers and danced together for nearly fifty years, becoming international stars and making the Argentine tango famous around the world, before a painful separation tore them apart.

Catch Our Last Tango as it tells the life and love story of Argentina’s most celebrated tango dancers Maria Nieves Rego and Juan Carlos Copes. It premieres in London this Wednesday and opens in selected cinemas from Friday 22 September.

Discover

My Dance DNA talk series is back with Siobhan Davies. Siobhan has been a leading figure in British contemporary dance for several decades, with her work in galleries and site-specific locations testsing the boundaries of dance and art. She will be interviewed by Maria Balshaw, Director of the Tate art museums and galleries.

Hear first-hand from Siobhan on her influences and career to date via livestream this Friday.