News: Your weekly London dance guide

Monday

What remains of a dance performance? Siobhan Davies Dance explores this and more with their exhibition The Dodo and the Seed ‘in which the work of Siobhan Davies Dance is rearranged’ from conversations, cuttings, archives and the sounds of Siobhan Davies Studios. Open daily till Sunday 24 September.

Tuesday

Hofesh Shechter is back with his brand new work Grand Finale. ‘Part dance, part gig, part theatre’ this ‘heart sopping’ piece balances on ‘the comic and the bleak, the anarchic and the violent’ as ten dancers share the stage with a band of musicians.

Wednesday

Head The Place to sees ‘see new and unfinished ideas and offer informal feedback’ as artists try out fragments of their latest work still in the early stages of development. Short works vary from speculative research to slapstick solutions.

Thursday

Explore English Country Dancing including ceilidh and barn dancing at Cecil Sharpe House. Everyone over the age of 16 is welcome and no previous experience is necessary.

Friday

Check out an evening of thought provoking works exploring the notion of masculine, feminine and conflict in NaY triple bill at Rich Mix. N’da dance facilitates ‘a platform for artists to celebrate, explore, investigate, challenge and empower’ whilst paying homage to tribal South African culture and heritage.

Saturday

Explore physicality as a vehicle for self-expression in ‘collective, non-judgmental and anarchic improvisation’ at Chisenhale Dance Space. No previous experience necessary. Free event but booking is essential.

Sunday

Watch award winning choreographer Akram Khanin live in conversation with Kathryn Hunter as part of the Dance DNA series. Staged live at Leicester Curve, the talk includes a 45-minute interview, interspersed with archive video footage and the chance to ask questions via Twitter.