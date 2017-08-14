News: Your weekly London dance guide

Monday

Join Rachel Sparks for an ‘inclusive and welcoming’ partner dancing class for all abilities. ‘Accessible to all Gender neutral partnering – anyone can lead, anyone can follow – LGBTQIA+ friendly.’

Tuesday

Book tickets for ROH Insight event MacMillan and Me – Dancing The Rite of Spring as ‘current and former Royal Ballet dancers including Mara Galeazzi and Monica Mason discuss Kenneth MacMillan’s trailblazing ballet and his influence on their careers.’

Wednesday

Witness a ‘delicate encounter between dancers and audience’ on the roof of Royal Festival Hall, as Rambert presents Julie Cunningham & Company in a new site-specific performance.

Thursday

Drop–in to Siobhan Davies studios to witness Henrietta Hale and Rachel Lopex de la Nieta open their practice to the public. See their research in action, ask questions, make comments or participate as a solo viewer as they work on Messages from the Field, a creative research project embedded in interpersonal communication.

Friday

Watch Iceland Dance Company perform Sacrifice, a ‘spectacle of dance, art and film’ created in collaboration with visual artists Ragnar Kjartansson and Matthew Barney. ‘Part dance, part ballet, part rock concert, part film _Sacrifice _spills from the stage into an immersive ‘market’ environment in the foyer spaces of Royal Festival Hall.’

Saturday

Lurch ‘through extreme sonic worlds specially created by Warp Records artists as super-human dancers from Company Wayne McGregor and The Royal Ballet within the +/- Human installation’ at the Roundhouse.

Sunday

Dig out your bonnets and waistcoats to enjoy some 19th century dance in a social setting. Suitable for dancers with mixed abilities.