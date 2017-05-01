News: Your weekly London dance guide

Monday

Spice up your bank holiday lunchtime with a mix of ‘adult drama’ and ‘electrifying choreography’ from the Royal Ballet, as they perform the masterful ballet Mayerling. Even better, there are still £8 tickets* left!

Tuesday

Grab your last chance to watch Tamara Rojo’s Giselle: Belle of the Ballet on BBC iPlayer as she explores ’the first great Romantic ballet’.

Wednesday

Treat yourself to a mid-week outing to Mark Murphy’s V-TOL – OUT OF THIS WORLD at The Peacock. A mix of ‘aerial choreography, explosive special effects and intense storytelling’ it’s bound to get you through the rest of the week.

Thursday

See Jose Agudo, who has worked with Shobana Jeyasingh and Akram Khan, launch his company with an evening of specially commissioned works at the Lilian Baylis Studio.

Friday

How do we build a diverse and sustainable future for dance? Join Nora as they present their international research alongside guest speaker Hetain Patel at The Place.

Saturday

Celebrate the month of May with a family day out to Cecil Sharp House. Join in with an abundance of folk fuelled fun including English ceilidh, maypole and rapper sword dancing.

Sunday

Get your body ready for the week ahead with Central School of Ballet’s Contemporary Dance with Yoga Elements class for adults.

*correct when posted