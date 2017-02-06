News: Winners of the 17th National Dance Awards

The Dance Section of the Critics’ Circle is pleased to announce the winners of the 17th National Dance Awards, which are as follows:

Veteran ballet dancer Beryl Grey won the De Valois award for outstanding achievement, with choreographer Brenda Last taking home the Industry award.

DANCING TIMES AWARD FOR BEST MALE DANCER – Chase Johnsey

Nominated:

Tobias BATLEY (Northern Ballet)

Alexander CAMPBELL (The Royal Ballet)

Chase JOHNSEY (Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo)

Vadim MUNTAGIROV (The Royal Ballet)

Liam RIDDICK (Richard Alston Dance Company)

GRISHKO AWARD FOR BEST FEMALE DANCER – Francesca Hayward

Nominated:

Francesca HAYWARD (The Royal Ballet)

Ekaterina KRYSANOVA (Bolshoi Ballet)

Laura MORERA (The Royal Ballet)

Tamara ROJO (English National Ballet)

Zenaida YANOWSKY (The Royal Ballet)

STEF STEFANOU AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING COMPANY – English National Ballet has won the outstanding company prize at this year’s Critics’ Circle National Dance Awards.

Nominated:

Bolshoi Ballet

English National Ballet

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Northern Ballet

Scottish Ballet

BEST INDEPENDENT COMPANY – Gary Clarke Company

Nominated:

Ballet Cymru

DeNada Dance Theatre

Gary Clarke Company

Protein Dance

Sweetshop Revolution

BEST CLASSICAL CHOREOGRAPHY – Jonathan Watkins’ 1984, for Northern Ballet, won him the best classical choreography prize.

Nominated:

Anabelle LOPEZ OCHOA – ‘Broken Wings’ (for English National Ballet)

Jean-Christophe MAILLOT – ‘Taming Of The Shrew’ (for Bolshoi Ballet)

Cathy MARSTON – ‘Jane Eyre’ (for Northern Ballet)

Will TUCKETT – ‘Elizabeth’ (for The Royal Ballet)

Jonathan WATKINS – ‘1984’ (for Northern Ballet

BEST MODERN CHOREOGRAPHY – Kim Brandstrup’s Transfigured Night, by Rambert.

Nominated:

Kim BRANDSTRUP – ‘Transfigured Night’ (for Rambert)

Javier De FRUTOS – ‘Anatomy of a Passing Cloud’ (for Royal New Zealand Ballet)

Akram KHAN – ‘Until the Lions’ (for Akram Khan Company)

Russell MALIPHANT – ‘Spiral Pass’ (for Bayerische Staatsballett Munich & Russell Maliphant Company)

Crystal PITE – ‘Betroffenheit’ (for Kidd Pivot/Electric Company Theatre)

EMERGING ARTIST AWARD – Reece Clarke, first artist at the Royal Ballet, won the emerging artist award, marking the third year in a row the prize has gone to a Royal Ballet dancer.

Nominated:

Reece CLARKE (First Artist, The Royal Ballet)

Julie CUNNINGHAM (Freelance Choreographer)

Tierney HEAP (Soloist, The Royal Ballet)

Kateryna KHANIUKOVA (Junior Soloist, English National Ballet)

Vidya PATEL (Guest artist, Richard Alston Dance Company)

OUTSTANDING FEMALE PERFORMANCE (MODERN) – Ching-Ying Chien

Nominated:

Ching-Ying CHIEN (in ‘UNTIL THE LIONS’ for Akram Khan Company)

Marivi DA SILVA (in ‘YOUNG MAN’ for Denada Dance Theatre)

Christine Joy RITTER (in ‘UNTIL THE LIONS’ for Akram Khan Company)

Hannah KIDD (as Penelope in ‘THE ODYSSEY’ for Mark Bruce Company)

Vidya PATEL (as Princess Maria Barbara in ‘AN ITALIAN IN MADRID’ for Richard Alston Dance Company)

OUTSTANDING MALE PERFORMANCE (MODERN) – Jonathon Young

Nominated:

Miguel ALTUNAGA (in ‘TRANSFIGURED NIGHT’ for Rambert)

Daniel COLLINS (as Jekyll in ‘JEKYLL & HYDE’ for The Old Vic/The Mconie Company)

Akram KHAN (in ‘UNTIL THE LIONS’ for Akram Khan Company)

Liam RIDDICK (as Prince Ferdinand in ‘AN ITALIAN IN MADRID’ for Richard Alston Dance Company)

Jonathon YOUNG (in ‘BETROFFENHEIT’ for Kidd Pivot/Electric Company Theatre

OUTSTANDING FEMALE PERFORMANCE (CLASSICAL) – Zenaida Yanowsky

Nominated:

Francesca HAYWARD (in ‘RHAPSODY’ for The Royal Ballet)

Ekaterina KRYSANOVA (as Katherina in ‘TAMING OF THE SHREW’ for Bolshoi Ballet)

Martha LEEBOLT (as Julia in ‘1984’ for Northern Ballet)

Tamara ROJO (as Frida Kahlo in ‘BROKEN WINGS’ for English National Ballet)

Zenaida YANOWSKY (in the title role as ‘ELIZABETH’ for The Royal Ballet)

OUTSTANDING MALE PERFORMANCE (CLASSICAL) – Cesar Corrales

Nominated:

Tobias BATLEY (as Winston Smith in ‘1984’ for Northern Ballet)

Cesar CORRALES (as Ali in ‘LE CORSAIRE’ for English National Ballet)

Chase JOHNSEY (in the title role as ‘PAQUITA’ for Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo)

Vladislav LANTRATOV (as Petruchio in ‘TAMING OF THE SHREW’ for Bolshoi Ballet)

Irek MUKHAMEDOV (as Diego Rivera in ‘BROKEN WINGS’ for English National Ballet)