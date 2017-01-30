News: Wayne Sleep OBE is new Ambassador for the London Boys Ballet School

London Boys Ballet School (LBBS) announces the appointment of their new school Ambassador, Wayne Sleep OBE.

Since LBBS launched in 2014, the school has seen unprecedented growth to become one of the premier schools for boys’ dance training in London.

The school, which boasts a 100% examination pass rate, offers pupils the opportunity to both perform within London theatres and to study internationally recognised examinations set by the prestigious Royal Academy of Dance.

A wide selection of syllabus, non-syllabus and Ballet technique classes are taken by highly regarded industry professionals alongside other styles of dance and theatre genre.

A new Boys Ballet Associate scheme is also soon to be launched for particularly gifted and talented young male dancers.

It is encouraging to see so many boys and young men taking to Ballet and dance. “A school like no other!”, “be part of something different!” and “a serious training students actually enjoy!” are all common slogans at this unique Boys Ballet school.

The School’s Director, ’Mr James Cunliffe’ who founded the school in 2014 said;

“We are all very excited and truly honoured that Wayne Sleep is supporting our school as Ambassador. With our continually expanding team and upcoming teacher appointments, we look forward to many future achievements. Making a real difference to our pupils and a positive contribution to the arts is very important to us all – we are aiming high and are all very excited!”

Currently looking to increase its teaching faculty and teaching locations, LBBS have also recently appointed ex-*Royal Ballet* dancer and Boston Ballet soloist, Andrew Ward as Artistic Advisor.

The Boys Ballet School is the only one of its kind in the World and has also been awarded the Dance School of the Year 2016 Innovation Award by IDS Founder Ann Walker MBE and judges Jonathan Gray of the Dancing Times and Angela Rippon OBE.

MORE INFORMATION AND CONTACTS

Please look at the website: www.BoysBalletLondon.com