News: Show guide: Tanguera

All you need to know about sultry, summer sizzler.

In a nutshell

Tanguera brings an Argentine summer to London with its award-winning choreography, company of musicians and dance virtuosos serving-up different moves from the history of tango.

The show follows a love story between a young French woman and an Argentinian port worker who must fight to win his partners love, as she falls deeper into Buenos Aires’ seedy underworld.

What else?

A huge success in its native Buenos Aires, Tanguera has been touring the world since 2003. The show made tango history as the world’s first tango musical.

Who to look out for

Renowned tango star Mora Godoy will hit the stage alongside tango world champion Melody Celatti, who is leading this production. Celebrated dancer and choreographer Dabel Zanabria and Argentinian dancer Esteban Domenichini will also feature.

Did you know…

Unlike most Tango, Tanguera tells a story with the dance and music serving the narrative at all times.

Tanguera, Sadler’s Wells

19 July – 6 August

£12 – £52

www.sadlerswells.com/whats-on/2017/tanguera/