News: SHOW GUIDE: MICHAEL KEEGAN-DOLAN/Teac Damsa - SWAN LAKE/LOCH NA HEALA

In a nutshell

Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Michael Keegan-Dolan has created a magical adaptation of one of the most famous ballets in the world: Swan Lake.

Performed by a company of 13 world-class performers including actor Mikel Murfi, Dublin based band Slow Moving Clouds and 9 dancers.

What else?

Swan Lake/Loch na hEala earned a string of 5 star reviews and two Irish Times theatre awards when it premiered in 2016. It has also recently received a National Dance Award nomination.

Who to look out for

The cast includes Carys Staton, former Russell Maliphant Company dancer, and Molly Walker who is an alumni of the National Youth Dance Company. Also look out for 83 year old Elizabeth Cameron Dalmon – the oldest member of the company and founder of Australian Dance Theatre.

Did you know…

The production features a huge bag of feathers that Michael got from a chicken factory in Monaghan, Ireland. If you want to find out what they’re used for, grab a ticket for the show!

Swan Lake/Loch na hEala

30 November – 2 December

£12 – £40