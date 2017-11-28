News: Show guide: LIVEVIBE



Turn The Beat Around – Vicki Sue Robinson – Myself UK Dance – Kloe Dean

In a nutshell

LIVEVIBE celebrates iconic original music, as choreographers create their own artistic Hip Hop interpretations of popular songs from today.

What else?

Expertly MC’d by Hakeem “Mr. Impact” Onibudo the show features: Boy Blue Entertainment, Impact Dance and poet Ana Paz, as well as fresh exciting work from Ajani Michael Johnson-Goffe, Yukiko Masui, Myself UK Dance Company and Nathan (Neo) Gordon featuring Urdang Academy, Eric Pena and Jelena Cobis.

Look out for

Two leading performers from the Caracas hip hop community, Eric Pena and Jelena Cobis, who will be traveling to London to take part.

Did you know

Nathan (Neo) Gordan was one of the creative directors, choreographers and dancers for Flawless Entertainment for 10 years and Yukiko Masui can be also seen in Coldplay and DJ Fresh music videos and So You Think You Can Dance.

LIVEVIBE Samples & Interpolations

The Place

Saturday 2 December

£16 (£12 concessions)