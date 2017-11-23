News: Sergei Polunin announces mixed bill

Sergei Polunin has announced a special mixed programme at the London Coliseum aimed at making ‘dance accessible to people of all ages and incomes, and to inspire, nurture and support the creativity of young people in dance.’

The matinée performance on Sunday 10 December will include reserved seats for both young, first time theater goes and ballet students. The programme will include the ground-breaking solo Take Me To Church, based on David LaChapelle’s video, which went viral in 2015.

Other ballets presented on the day include:

Christian Spuck’s Le Grand Pas de Deux danced by Jason Reilly & Elisa Badenes from Stuttgart Ballet

What Love Tells Me by John Neumeier, danced by Alexandre Riabko & Silvia Azzoni from Hamburg Ballet

Memoria danced and choreographed by Miguel Altunaga from Rambert

Fredrick Ashton’s Rhapsody Pas de Deux danced by Valentino Zucchetti & Akane Takada from The Royal Ballet

Diana and Actaeon by Agrippina Vaganova, danced by Sergei Polunin

Satori by Sergei Polunin, danced by Sergei Polunin, Natalia Osipova from The Royal Ballet, Jason Reilly from Stuttgart Ballet, Alexey Lyubimov from The Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Academic Music Theatre, and The Royal Ballet School Junior Associate Tom Waddington.

To find out more and book visit: www.londoncoliseum.org/whats-on/project-polunin