News: Jam tarts and tapping hatters

The Royal Ballet’s Alice in Wonderland is back this autumn. We get in the mood with a look at some of our favourite characters from wonderland.

The Queen of Hearts

The Queen of Hearts has what’s got to be one of the funniest solos in any ballet. We won’t ruin much, but her homage to the Rose Adagio – expertly renamed the Tart Adagio – will have you chuckling to yourself for days. She also owns a great entrance, brilliant costumes and a fierce theme tune.

The Caterpillar

Who else oohed when the Caterpillar made his entrance? Because we sure did. Sensuous and mysterious, from tiny wiggly hands to full body rolls, he hypnotises us deeper into Wonderland. It only gets better when the sparkly footed, giant caterpillar makes an appearance. Anyone know where we can get a pair of these point shoes?

The Mad Hatter

Created by the Royal Ballet’s multi-talented Steve McRae, the bouncing, tapping hatter brings a touch of joyful madness to the proceedings. We also wouldn’t mind a bounce on one of those cakes.

OK, we’ve raved enough, you can see Alice in Wonderland at the Royal Opera House from the 27 October.