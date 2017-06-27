News: In Pictures: Bell Square, Hounslow's outdoor arts space
Past and future dance performances at Bell Square London.
AKADEMI
Music, speech and spectacular combine in a show inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy and Hindu mythology on Saturday 01 July.
BILBOBASSO
Tango and fire from the Argentine company that launched Bell Square back in 2014.
LANCE MOI EN L’AIR
Joli Vyann & L’Eolienne brings a show about the sensitivity and connection between two people, in a moving dance performance on Saturday 05 July.
SOUTHPAW DANCE
An exhilarating performance of dance and fire.
CANDOCO
Danced with passion and sensitivity to a collection of pop songs, Joel and Laura offer audiences a potent and emotive exploration of how we fall in and out of love over and over again, often with the same person.
COMPANY CHAMELEON: OF MAN AND BEAST
Exploring masculinity and friendship with a stunning dance performance.
Watermans’ director, Jan Lennox says, ‘Bell Square brings top quality UK and international dance to an area with low arts engagement. Dance in particular can be seen as inaccessible by this audience, yet we regularly see audiences of a thousand and over taking real joy in this artform with artists including the likes of HURyCAN, Southpaw, Company Chameleon, Cie Bilbobasso and Roger Bernat.’
Photography credits:
Amor by J M Coubart
You and I Know by Camilla Greenwell
Akademi by Simon Richardson
Company chameleon by Brian Slater
Joli Vyann by MovingProductions
Southpaw by Vipul Sangoi