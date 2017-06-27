News: In Pictures: Bell Square, Hounslow's outdoor arts space

Past and future dance performances at Bell Square London.

AKADEMI

Music, speech and spectacular combine in a show inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy and Hindu mythology on Saturday 01 July.

BILBOBASSO

Tango and fire from the Argentine company that launched Bell Square back in 2014.

LANCE MOI EN L’AIR

Joli Vyann & L’Eolienne brings a show about the sensitivity and connection between two people, in a moving dance performance on Saturday 05 July.

SOUTHPAW DANCE

An exhilarating performance of dance and fire.

CANDOCO

Danced with passion and sensitivity to a collection of pop songs, Joel and Laura offer audiences a potent and emotive exploration of how we fall in and out of love over and over again, often with the same person.

COMPANY CHAMELEON: OF MAN AND BEAST

Exploring masculinity and friendship with a stunning dance performance.

Watermans’ director, Jan Lennox says, ‘Bell Square brings top quality UK and international dance to an area with low arts engagement. Dance in particular can be seen as inaccessible by this audience, yet we regularly see audiences of a thousand and over taking real joy in this artform with artists including the likes of HURyCAN, Southpaw, Company Chameleon, Cie Bilbobasso and Roger Bernat.’

Photography credits:

Amor by J M Coubart

You and I Know by Camilla Greenwell

Akademi by Simon Richardson

Company chameleon by Brian Slater

Joli Vyann by MovingProductions

Southpaw by Vipul Sangoi