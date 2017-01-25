News: Dance Enterprise Ideas Summit : 2017

The Dance Enterprise Ideas Summit is back for 2017 with a raft of new guest speakers, entrepreneurs and artists.

On Friday 31 March 2017 at Stratford Circus, East London Dance will be hosting a day of conversations, provocations and networking alongside a dragon’s den style pitching process as the bursaries from the Ideas Fund are awarded.

Led and facilitated by Anamaria Wills and Jeanefer Jean Charles the day will include presentations and discussions around:

The changes in the East London cultural landscape

How to build an enterprising and sustainable career in dance

How to turn your idea into reality

Join guest speakers as they host a series of round table conversations covering a range of topics. As well as hearing from and networking with these top-notch experts, delegates will watch a shortlisted group of artists and producers pitch their ideas to the Dance Enterprise Ideas Fund panel made up of representatives from the fund investors. With 3 minutes to pitch and 2 minutes to answer questions from the panel this is a dynamic and fast-paced element of the day guaranteed to leave you inspired and energised

Book your tickets here

Click here for Ideas Fund application details, and here for details of the 2016 bursary award winners.

Dance Enterprise Ideas Fund Investing Partners:

Foundation for FutureLondon, English National Ballet, Sadler’s Wells, Dancers’ Career Development, Hackney Council & Discover Young Hackney, Redbridge Drama Centre, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Dance Enterprise Ideas Fund Supporting Partners:

One Dance UK, Rich Mix, Studio Wayne McGregor, University of East London

#IdeasSummit

Presented as part of the Dance Enterprise Hub – a programme of skills development, creative incubation for new ideas, start-up funding and mentoring to enable dance artists to establish sustainable and successful creative businesses and/or careers. Supported by Foundation for FutureLondon.

Dance Enterprise Ideas Summit

Friday 31 March 2017

10am – 6pm

Prices

£15 (Independent artists or producers)

£20 (General admission)

Stratford Circus Arts Centre

Theatre Square

London

E15 1BX