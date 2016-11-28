News: FKA twigs: ‘Soundtrack 7’

Created and directed by FKA twigs Soundtrack 7 was filmed on location at Manchester’s Old Granada Studios between 9-15 July 2016, during her week-long residency at Manchester International Festival.

The residency saw FKA twigs and her collaborators creating unique, spontaneous film and dance-based performance works, 1 per day every day for 7 days, in front of live audiences invited to observe the process.

Conceptualized as an abstract autobiographical piece, Soundtrack 7 is sound-tracked by FKA twigs’ songs including How’s That, Ultraviolet, and Good to Love among others, and bound together by a striking, repeated recitation of Thomas Wyatt’s poem I Find No Peace (an excerpt from which opened FKA twigs’ critically acclaimed debut album, LP1). Emphasising the grit and physicality of dance, twigs describes her latest project as “flesh, sweat, feeling, muscle; no air brushing, no frills.”

FKA twigs’ highly-anticipated Soundtrack 7 aired on Sunday 27th November at 23.30 on BBC Four, Soundtrack 7 is available to view via the BBC iPlayer.

“When I wrote about FKA twigs’ debut album at the end of 2014, I said she was the year’s most promising pop star, clearly operating in a world of ingenuity and original ideas. For me, this glimpse behind the scenes only enhances that perception” – The Guardian

Soundtrack 7 Cast / Credits:

Director: FKA twigs

Choreographer: Aaron Sillis

Lighting Design: Tobias Rylander

Dancer: FKA twigs

Dancer: Denzel Daniels

Dancer: Ryan Heseltine

Dancer: Ross Sands

Dancer: Chloe Ferns

Dancer: Gianna Gi

Dancer: Kaner Scott

Dancer: Paris Green

Dancer: Eloise Sheldon

Dancer: Ryan Goodrum

Dancer: Naomi Weijand

Dancer: Chris Arias

Dancer: Simeon Campbell

Dancer: Keron M. Proverbs

Dancer: Kenji Matsunaga

Dancer: Chaldron Williams

