News: FKA twigs: ‘Soundtrack 7’
Created and directed by FKA twigs Soundtrack 7 was filmed on location at Manchester’s Old Granada Studios between 9-15 July 2016, during her week-long residency at Manchester International Festival.
The residency saw FKA twigs and her collaborators creating unique, spontaneous film and dance-based performance works, 1 per day every day for 7 days, in front of live audiences invited to observe the process.
Conceptualized as an abstract autobiographical piece, Soundtrack 7 is sound-tracked by FKA twigs’ songs including How’s That, Ultraviolet, and Good to Love among others, and bound together by a striking, repeated recitation of Thomas Wyatt’s poem I Find No Peace (an excerpt from which opened FKA twigs’ critically acclaimed debut album, LP1). Emphasising the grit and physicality of dance, twigs describes her latest project as “flesh, sweat, feeling, muscle; no air brushing, no frills.”
FKA twigs’ highly-anticipated Soundtrack 7 aired on Sunday 27th November at 23.30 on BBC Four, Soundtrack 7 is available to view via the BBC iPlayer.
“When I wrote about FKA twigs’ debut album at the end of 2014, I said she was the year’s most promising pop star, clearly operating in a world of ingenuity and original ideas. For me, this glimpse behind the scenes only enhances that perception” – The Guardian
Soundtrack 7 Cast / Credits:
Director: FKA twigs
Choreographer: Aaron Sillis
Lighting Design: Tobias Rylander
Dancer: FKA twigs
Dancer: Denzel Daniels
Dancer: Ryan Heseltine
Dancer: Ross Sands
Dancer: Chloe Ferns
Dancer: Gianna Gi
Dancer: Kaner Scott
Dancer: Paris Green
Dancer: Eloise Sheldon
Dancer: Ryan Goodrum
Dancer: Naomi Weijand
Dancer: Chris Arias
Dancer: Simeon Campbell
Dancer: Keron M. Proverbs
Dancer: Kenji Matsunaga
Dancer: Chaldron Williams