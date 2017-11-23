News: Are you one of Rambert's next generation of dancers?

Britain’s leading contemporary dance company is inviting the world’s finest early-career dancers to join Rambert2, a new wing of the company designed to develop and showcase the next generation of highly skilled, thinking dancers.

Rambert2 will tour the UK in autumn 2018 with a triple bill of works by three of the most exciting choreographers working in dance today. Alongside revivals of Rafael Bonachela’s and Sharon Eyal’s breakthrough works E2 7SD and Killer Pig, Rambert2 will create a new piece by former Alvin Ailey dancer and Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet artistic director Benoit-Swan Pouffer.

The company will be the first junior ensemble attached to a UK repertory company. Each dancer will receive financial support equivalent to the London Living Wage and be based at Rambert’s home on London’s south bank.

Rambert2 dancers will complete a 12-month programme with four strands: training, performing, academic study, and outreach activity including schools’ workshops and community events. During this year, the dancers will also complete a new postgraduate qualification, MA in Professional Dance Performance,

Outstanding contemporary dancers at the very beginning of their careers are invited to apply from Friday 1 December to join the first Rambert2 cohort from July 2018. Open auditions will be held in London in February 2018. For full details, see www.rambert.org.uk/rambert2..