News: 20 years of The Snowman on stage

Twinkling with festive spirit, The Snowman has transported children into the wintery wonderland for a record-breaking 20 consecutive years.

We’ve decided to celebrate Birmingham Repertory Theatre’s production with 20 fun Snowman facts:

1. The Snowman was first shown on television in 1982 and has been screened every Christmas since.

2. The live stage show of The Snowman was created by Birmingham Repertory Theatre in 1993 and composer Howard Blake wrote the additional music whilst backstage at the theatre.

3. The famous ‘Walking In The Air’ theme tune has been used in many different forms since reaching No 3 in the Charts including a recording by The Band of The Welsh Guards for the Queen’s 80th birthday, a rap version, a heavy metal version and a version for 62 sheep bells and bagpipes.

4. ‘Walking In The Air’, by Howard Blake, reached number 3 in the UK charts when sung by choirboy Aled Jones in 1985, and the song was voted number 2 in a poll conducted by Classic FM to find out children’s favourite pieces of classical music, beating Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf and Tchaikovsky’s Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy amongst others.

5. Each performance requires 42 people to bring THE SNOWMAN to life – 17 dancers, 5 musicians and 20 stage crew.

6. A total of 60 costumes are used for the show and each one was made by hand in Birmingham Repertory Theatre’s wardrobe department.

7. Each of the 11 snowman costumes took 1 week to make and they are created from more than 11 miles of white net.

8. 265 individual props are used in the show, ranging from authentic-looking lumps of coal for the Snowmen’s noses, toy soldiers, a sleigh, and even a motorcycle with sidecar.

9. Since its creation in Birmingham the live stage show of THE SNOWMAN has delighted audiences in the West End at the Peacock Theatre for a record-breaking 20 festive seasons.

10. The Snowman is the longest running Christmas show in English theatre history.

11. The Snowman live stage show has flown as far as South Korea, Finland and Japan.

12. The Snowman book is available in 15 different languages.

13. Over 8.5 million Snowman books have been sold worldwide.

14. If you stacked all the copies sold of The Snowman on top of each other they would make a tower three times as tall as the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

15. 2018 marks the 40th anniversary of the original Snowman book being published

The Snowman

Peacock Theatre

23 November – 31 December